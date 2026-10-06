Trump approval rating hits a record low: report

The six-day poll showed 32% of Americans giving a thumbs up to Trump’s presidency, unchanged from a September Reuters/Ipsos survey that saw the leader’s rating at the lowest of his political career.

Hispanic voters helped propel Trump to victory in the 2024 presidential contest, when he won nearly half the Hispanic vote compared with roughly one-third in the 2020 election.

But support for the President has waned in recent months as Americans struggle with high inflation triggered by Trump’s decision to go to war against Iran.

Just 24% of Hispanic Americans approve of Trump’s performance in the White House, the lowest share in either of Trump’s two presidential terms.

The poll gave numerous signs that Trump’s low popularity was weighing heavily on his Republican Party, with registered voters preferring Democrats to Republicans by 44% to 37% less than a month before the Nov 3 election.

Among independents, Democrats led 37% to 21%, with 28% of independent registered voters still undecided, according to Reuters news agency.

Just 26% of Hispanic registered voters plan to vote Republican in the contest, which will determine control of both chambers of Congress during the last two years of Trump’s current term.

MNA