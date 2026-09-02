No choice left for Washington but to leave region

The head of Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said Wednesday that the U.S. attack on a wedding ceremony in southern Iran shows American "desperation and strategic dead end," and that Washington has no choice but to leave the region.



Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the commission, told Mehr news Agency that the U.S. targeting of a wedding ceremony in Sirik, in which a number of Iranians were martyred, was a sign of American "inability, helplessness and desperation."



"The Americans have reached a strategic dead end. Because they lack the power and capability to confront the Armed Forces and the brave Iranian nation, they are resorting to criminal and evil acts," he said.



Azizi said the Americans would "definitely receive a decisive, devastating and regret-inducing response, as in the past."



He said that as long as Iran's will and faith remain firm, and as long as the Armed Forces and the nation stand in the field with this resolve, the United States has no path other than to submit to the will of the Iranian people. "The only way for them is to retreat and leave the region completely," he said.



Azizi said the U.S. presence in the region brings no security, but rather creates insecurity for the countries and peoples of the region. "The Islamic Republic is determined to define its own defence and security environment and to exercise power based on that," he said.



He also pushed back against any assumption that Iran lacks the ability to respond. "They must not imagine that we cannot answer them. Iran is strong," he said.



Azizi said the Armed Forces are in a far better position in terms of equipment and capabilities than at the start of the Ramadan war. Quoting regional commanders he had met in the Persian Gulf, he said Iran had produced and stockpiled more equipment than it had used during the 40-day war.



"Our hand is full for any offensive or defensive action within our military doctrine," he said. "It is the Americans who are now facing shortages and have reached a dead end. The Islamic Republic has the necessary facilities and equipment for all actions, both strategic and tactical."



MNA