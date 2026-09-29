Following threats by the United States to punish and sanction various nations should they engage in aviation cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson clearly articulated China's position to the American side: China’s stance is consistent and unequivocal—it firmly opposes unilateral and illegal sanctions that lack UN Security Council authorization. The spokesperson added that Beijing opposes such unilateral and illegal sanctions against Tehran and that relations with Iran—including in the aviation sector—will continue. Undoubtedly, China’s message demonstrates that the U.S. cannot use coercion to force all nations to serve its own interests or facilitate the plunder of other countries; thus, China’s stance is of great significance. Evidence indicates that China rejects U.S. unilateralist demands, as it is an independent nation that makes decisions based on its own principles and interests.

In recent months, some foreign media outlets have suggested that relations between China, Russia, and Iran have suffered setbacks—a claim that is inaccurate. In fact, China’s refusal to comply with U.S. policies underscores its principled approach toward Tehran. Iran, China, and Russia are three influential nations in the Eurasian region and play pivotal roles in shaping a future global order based on multilateralism; relations among the three are generally positive and progressing. Indeed, the U.S. is concerned about the expanding cooperation within local and regional pacts involving developing nations—pacts of which Iran is a member. Iran’s participation and cooperation in these agreements can help it overcome economic challenges; consequently, all three nations prioritize their national interests when shaping their mutual relations. At the same time, given the nature of their relations with the United States, neither China nor Russia seeks to halt the advancement of ties with Iran, nor do they fail to honor the mutual commitments existing between us.

Fundamentally, Russia and China insist that international norms serve as the primary basis for decision-making in international forums—particularly the UN Security Council—reasoning that if lawlessness comes to dominate the international community, we will witness increased warmongering in the future. Indeed, the root of the disagreement between China and Russia on one side, and the US, France, and Britain on the other, lies in the issue of adherence to the law and international norms; consequently, they do not support unlawful US actions, such as the sanctions imposed on Iran.

Regarding the decision by certain regional countries to suspend flights to Tehran, I believe they are under intense pressure from the US and, regrettably, are unable to safeguard their own interests. While maintaining air links to Iran generates revenue—serving their own interests—they are sacrificing those interests due to US pressure; however, as Iranian officials have noted, deferring to the US comes at a cost to them, and they may well find their own airports deserted as a result.

MNA