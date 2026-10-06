Iran warns Bahrain over airspace use in US war

Ali Karimi Magham, a diplomat at the Islamic Republic of Iran's mission to the United Nations, spoke Monday in the Third Committee of the international body in response to the claims of a Bahraini diplomat.

"Bahrain speaks of human rights while turning a blind eye to what lies behind the events," he said.

Stating that Bahrain is not a victim, he added, "This country placed its territory, bases and airspace at the disposal of the United States for an illegal war against Iran."

The Iranian diplomat added, "Bahrain, which placed its territory at the disposal of the United States for an illegal war against its neighbour, can no longer express surprise and astonishment at its consequences."

Iran's representative to the Third Committee, stressing that Iran did not initiate the attack and was attacked, said Tehran's response was "the exercise of the inherent right of legitimate defence."

The Iranian diplomat warned, "If the territory of any country in the region is used once again to launch an attack against Iran, we will respond."

Addressing the Bahraini representative, Iran's representative said, "There are only two paths. Either we build security in the region together, or we will endure insecurity together."

The Iranian diplomat stressed, "Bahrain previously chose the second path, and if it repeats the same choice once more, it should not expect a different result."

MNA