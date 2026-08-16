  1. Politics
Aug 16, 2026, 10:32 AM

Top Iranian officials discuss country’s latest developments

Top Iranian officials discuss country’s latest developments

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – A meeting of the heads of Iran’s three branches of government was held on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in the country.

In the meeting, President Masoud Pezeshkian, Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei reviewed the latest developments facing the country and discussed the key ongoing issues and priorities across various sectors.

They also stressed the need to maintain coordination and synergy among the three branches and adopt coherent and coordinated approaches to advance the country’s affairs and safeguard the public interest.

MNA/ 6917445

News ID 246993

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