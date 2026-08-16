Top Iranian officials discuss country’s latest developments

In the meeting, President Masoud Pezeshkian, Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei reviewed the latest developments facing the country and discussed the key ongoing issues and priorities across various sectors.

They also stressed the need to maintain coordination and synergy among the three branches and adopt coherent and coordinated approaches to advance the country’s affairs and safeguard the public interest.

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