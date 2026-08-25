US will fail in economic battle against Iran: Ghalibaf

In the meeting with President of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan in Tehran on Tuesday, Ghalibaf said that "The United States launched a war against Iran to overthrow the Islamic Republic and expand American hegemony in West Asia and the Muslim world."

"However, thanks to the blood of the martyrs, the efforts of the brave Iranian people, and the support of the resistance front, the United States has clearly failed, and the whole world knows that," the head of the Iranian negotiating team said.

" The United States has failed militarily and politically, and it will also fail in its economic actions," he said in an apparent reference to the newly announced US economic war on Iran.

"A new regional order is emerging, and the current circumstances are sensitive and historic for both Iran and Iraq. The withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq is a historic achievement for the Iraqi government and people. We hope this withdrawal will be fully implemented on the ground and in Iraq’s airspace," the Iranian speaker said.

He went on to say The Zionist regime plans to expand the conflict to other countries in the region, adding that "If Israel had succeeded in its conflict with Iran, it would have turned its attention to other countries."

"Islamic countries must set aside divisive issues. As the world witnessed during the war in Gaza, all Shia Muslims stood with the people of Gaza. Martyr Soleimani always said that Shia and Sunni Muslims are brothers, and we are willing to sacrifice our lives for the Sunni community," he continued.

"We have no doubt that Iran and Iraq can play a decisive role in shaping the new regional order, particularly in the Persian Gulf region," Ghalibaf also asserted.

MNA