Iran, Russia justice officials meet in India on BRICS Summit

During the meeting, Krasnov praised the Iranian nation’s resilience and courage in the face of aggression and reaffirmed Moscow’s unwavering support for Tehran.

Both Russia and Iran are facing unprecedented external pressure and illegal sanctions. In such circumstances, both sides are united in defending the independence of their countries, he emphasized.

Pointing to a recent meeting between the presidents of Iran and Russia on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Krasnov said that Tehran and Moscow reaffirmed their commitment to developing friendly bilateral relations during that meeting.

Iran’s participation in BRICS judicial cooperation opens new opportunities for collaboration between the two countries in this field, the Russian judicial official added.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, at the head of a high-ranking judicial and legal delegation, has traveled to New Delhi to participate in the BRICS Judicial chiefs meeting.

Iran, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia are members of the BRICS group. India will hold the rotating presidency of the group in 2026.

MNA