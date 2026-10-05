Caucasus must not be scene for rivalry among foreign powers

Speaking during a meeting with visiting Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran on Monday, Ghalibaf pointed to the current situation in the Persian Gulf and said experience had shown that interference by extra-regional powers could lead to insecurity.

Ghalibaf thanked the Armenian people and government for their positions and actions in support of Iran during the recent US-Israeli aggression. He said Iran’s “definite policy” was to develop and strengthen relations with neighboring countries at both operational and strategic levels, adding that Armenia was an important opportunity for expanding ties with Iran.

He also expressed hope that a strategic cooperation treaty between Iran and Armenia would be finalized soon.

Mirzoyan, for his part, said Armenia would not allow its territory to be used for actions against Iran.

He stressed that preserving the existing borders of countries in the region was very important to Armenia.

Mirzoyan described Armenia’s relations with Iran as strategic and called for expanded bilateral cooperation. He added that Armenia sought to develop its transportation links with neighboring countries.

MNA