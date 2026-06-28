Hostility toward humanity ingrained in nature of US leaders

Speaking on Sunday during a meeting with members of the Central Headquarters for the Week of Reviewing and Exposing American Human Rights, Mohseni-Eje’i dismissed US claims of supporting human rights as “ridiculous.”

“Criminality and murder are inherent in the nature of the evil US regime, and hostility toward humanity and human rights is embedded in the genes of the leaders of the American regime,” he said.

“One of America’s tools of domination, beyond military aggression and economic terrorism, is media warfare based on deception and distortion,” he stated.

He argued that the United States is highly skilled at “reversing realities, portraying falsehood as truth, and whitewashing its crimes,” adding that Washington employs psychological operations, parallel narratives, and disinformation campaigns to shape public opinion after committing acts of aggression.

The Judiciary chief also addressed legal efforts to pursue cases related to US actions against Iran, stressing that the Judiciary, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and other institutions, is documenting evidence and preparing legal and criminal cases in international forums.

“Collecting evidence, documents, images, and testimonies in accordance with international legal standards is a fundamental principle in pursuing these cases,” he remarked.

Referring to Washington’s war crimes during the US-Israeli aggression, Mohseni-Eje’i maintained that American forces deliberately targeted civilian sites, including educational, medical, and residential facilities.

“Some of these locations were situated kilometers away from any military site. These are clear examples of war crimes, and indictments can be issued for every one of them,” he asserted.

Mohseni-Eje’i also said US President Donald Trump failed to achieve his objectives against Iran despite extensive planning and military capabilities, according to Press TV.

According to the Judiciary chief, Trump believed that aerial bombardments and the deployment of anti-Iran elements on the ground would bring Iran to its knees within 48 hours.

He argued that despite extensive coordination, military planning, and the use of advanced equipment, those objectives were ultimately not achieved.

MNA