US to fail in economic war against Iran as it did militarily

Major General Mohsen Rezaei said in a Tuesday post on his X account that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has bitterly failed in his efforts to portray Washington’s economic blockade on Iran as a success.

Rezaei mentioned a recent article from the economic news website Bloomberg, which criticized Bessent for trying to downplay the impacts of the US aggression on Iran on the US economy, especially the rising fuel prices.

“Bessent’s delusional forecasts never had any credibility in the first place. His latest propaganda will have an equally short shelf life,” he said in the post.

Accoridng to Press TV, Bessent has made numerous statements to the media in recent weeks suggesting that the US maritime blockade on Iran has worked successfully by severely damaging the country’s economy.

He has said repeatedly that the blockade will finally force Iran to come to terms with the US and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in the Persian Gulf responsible for a fifth of global oil demand, which came under Iranian restrictions in the early days of the US-Israeli aggression in March.

Rezaei dismissed Bessent’s claims and reiterated Iran’s position that the Strait of Hormuz will only be reopened when the US accepts Tehran’s conditions for permanently ending the war and lifting its sanctions and blockades on the country.

“You lost the military war. You will fail in the economic war, too. Hormuz will not be opened by threats or pressure. Iran will not back down.”

MNA