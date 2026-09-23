US dares not approach Hormuz, Iran ready for any scenario

Behnam Saeedi, speaking to Mehr News Agency, said that in the face of Iran's resilience, the enemy has been driven to desperation. He said the United States and Israel launched a military war several months ago with the objectives and gains they sought from attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran, but achieved none of their goals.

One of their objectives, he said, was what they called "regime change" and a change of governance. "But today, by the blessing of the blood of the martyrs, the steadfastness of the fighters of Islam, the support and backing of the people, and the presence of a brave and courageous leader, the foundations of this government, system and country are becoming stronger day by day."

Saeedi said Iran's defensive and military actions demonstrate the country's progress. "Alongside deterrent measures, we are also carrying out other actions in the Strait of Hormuz. It is true that America has started a blockade against us and this blockade is not without effect, but today the American economy faces serious challenges."

He said 70 percent of Americans today face serious challenges in covering their expenses, 60 percent of Americans consider the American war illegitimate, and Trump's popularity has fallen below 30 percent. "This shows that America has achieved no success in this war and is now caught in a quagmire and trying to get out of it."

Saeedi said one American analyst has said America lost the war with Iran and advised Trump to learn "the art of losing well." He said this analyst believes America has lost the war and must now try to extricate itself from the war and the quagmire, and that one way could be to accept painful concessions to Iran.

The same analysts say Iran has made history, Saeedi said, because Iran is the first country to have targeted American warships, which were the symbol of American authority and, on the other hand, the symbol of the fear of nations and countries.

Saeedi said Iran was the first country to challenge the American economy, and that "we are ready to confront and fight any scenario the Americans want to design."

MNA