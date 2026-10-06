Yemen dismisses Saudi-backed forces' claims on advances

“The Armed Forces maintain full control over all their battlefield gains. What the enemy is promoting as victories is nothing but imaginary heroics intended to please its masters, just like its malicious tactics, which our people are well aware of, whether along the western coast or elsewhere,” spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that more than 200 Saudi-backed forces have been killed or wounded over the past several hours in dozens of strikes targeting their movements in Ras al-Arah and al-Saqiya.

It said the losses among the Saudi mercenaries were unprecedented in all previous confrontations, both in personnel and military vehicles.

The statement added that Yemeni forces have carried out dozens of strikes in the eastern part of al-Jawf Province, targeting Saudi military concentrations and inflicting large numbers of casualties while destroying and setting several vehicles ablaze.

The Yemeni forces also carried out strikes against Saudi military concentrations east of Ragwan in Marib Province, killing and wounding several personnel and setting a number of vehicles on fire.

MNA