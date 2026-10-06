  1. Technology
Oct 6, 2026, 11:13 AM

Iran crowned champion in 2026 Robo Obstacle Race competition

Iran crowned champion in 2026 Robo Obstacle Race competition

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s student robotic team crowned the title of championship in 2026 Asia-Pacific Robotics Competition held in Malaysia, proving to be more than just participation in an international prestigious event.

In this edition of the competition, the Iranian student team secured the championship title in the league's team category through a brilliant performance—winning first, second, and third places in the robot-building team events—an achievement realized while competing against teams from prominent Asian nations.

The robotic teams from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and China also participated in the competition, and the Iranian students managed to outperform their rivals in a closely contested event. Following Iran, the South Korean team took second place, and the Malaysian team finished third.

The significance of this issue becomes even more apparent when considering that, in the Prototype Challenge league, a key component of the competition involves building and preparing the robot under race conditions. In such a competition, students must transform their concept into a functional robot within a set timeframe and subsequently demonstrate the robot's capabilities on the competition field.

Iran crowned champion in 2026 Robo Obstacle Race competition

MA/ 6969345

News ID 248363
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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