Iran defense equipment production never halted during war

Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami praised the defence industry's staff for keeping production lines running throughout the 12-day and Ramadan wars, saying the enemy failed to halt Iran's weapons output.

Mehrdad Akhlaghi, CEO of the Defence Industries Organisation of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, visited the General Staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Headquarters and met with Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami.

During the meeting, Hatami expressed appreciation for the efforts of the country's defence industry personnel during the 12-day imposed war and the Ramadan war. He said that despite enemy attempts to halt the chain of production of military equipment and weapons, managers and staff of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, with firm determination, did not allow the dreams of the enemies to be realized. He said that in the most critical conditions of the criminal enemy's aggression, defence industry production lines did not pause for a moment.

The army commander said the recent imposed war showed that the country's indigenous defence industry, a product of the wise measures of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has been and will be in the truest sense a supporter and backer of Iranian forces on the battlefield.

Hatami described Mehrdad Akhlaghi as a well-known and experienced figure in the field of the defence industry. He said the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to make the most of the thriving, dynamic and capable potential of the country's defence industry to strengthen its power and enhance its combat and defensive capability.

Akhlaghi, for his part, expressed appreciation for the cooperation and synergy of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran during his time at the Defence Industries Organisation. He said the Defence Industries Organisation and the industrial complex under its management are ready to expand their cooperation and interaction with all four branches of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran with all their capacity and strength, in order to enhance defensive readiness and meet the requirements of the armed forces.

MNA