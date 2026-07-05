Heads of Iran’s three branches attend Leader’s funeral prayer

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei were among the authorities that attended the funeral prayers at the Grand Mosalla of Tehran on Sunday morning.

The funeral prayers, held on the second day of mourning ceremonies, were led by senior cleric Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani and attended by senior military, political, and religious officials.

Prayers were offered over the body of the martyred Leader, followed by those of four members of his family who were martyred alongside him in the US-Israeli attack: Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda, the Leader’s son-in-law; Seyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, his daughter; Zahra Haddad Adel, his daughter-in-law; and Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, his granddaughter.

The funeral ceremonies began on Friday with the arrival of foreign dignitaries and official delegations from across the region and beyond to pay tribute to the martyred Leader. Large crowds also participated in public mourning ceremonies in Tehran on Saturday.

The main funeral procession is scheduled to take place in Tehran on Monday before the cortege travels to the holy city of Qom on Tuesday. Commemorative ceremonies will then continue in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday before Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei is laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday.

MNA