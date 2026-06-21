  1. Politics
Jun 21, 2026, 10:37 AM

Iran’s top officials discuss post-war conditions

Iran’s top officials discuss post-war conditions

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – The heads of Iran’s three power branches of the government convened in Tehran to assess the country’s latest political, economic, social, and international developments, while discussing post-war recovery measures.

At a meeting hosted by President Masoud Pezeshkian and attended by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, held in Tehran on Saturday, the senior officials reviewed the latest developments and conditions facing the country across political, economic, social, and international dimensions.

During the session, the heads of the three branches of the government evaluated the situation following the recent US-Israeli war of aggression and examined ways to strengthen national resilience, enhance institutional cohesion, accelerate compensation for damages, and rebuild capacities affected during the conflict.

They also discussed the course of upcoming negotiations, the requirements for coordination among relevant institutions, and strategies for safeguarding national interests within the framework of the country’s overarching policies.

MNA 

News ID 245487

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