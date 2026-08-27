Washington’s Iran policy has reached pure parody: FM spox

In a post on his X account on Thursday, he reacted to the movements of the US administration to advance economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and wrote, “It turns to Bahrain - a country with virtually no meaningful economic exchange with Iran - to prove that its “coalition” is working.

"It then “stops” Iranian sports and academic exchanges that had already been effectively dead for years," he added.

It is sanctioning the already sanctioned and calling the empty space a coalition, Baghaei underlined.

The comments came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a new wave of sanctions against Iran under what Washington has called “Operation Economic Outcast.”

Bessent said the campaign was aimed at Iran’s financial networks worldwide and warned that countries and entities maintaining trade ties with Tehran could face secondary penalties.

According to the announcement, the United States has identified entities dealing with Iran and will give them deadlines to cut ties or risk exclusion from the US dollar system.

MNA/6929118