Iranian interior minister holds meeting with Emir of Qatar

Emi Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning with Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran Eskandar Momeni and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country, local Qatari state media reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the region and ongoing de-escalation efforts to strengthen security and regional and international stability.

Qatar's Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi attended the meeting.

MNA