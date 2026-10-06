IRGC ground forces join SCO counter-terror drill

The public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Ground Forces announced that the team, representing the country's armed forces, entered Belarus to participate in the joint counter-terrorism exercise of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The deployment comes as Western and European countries and other adversaries seek to reduce the Islamic Republic of Iran's ties with regional states. The participation is part of Iran's continued strategic interaction with SCO members.

The special forces team was dispatched to Belarus to exchange experience alongside forces from member states taking part in the exercise.

Last year, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Ground Forces hosted the counter-terrorism exercise in Shabestar, as the fourth host country. That hosting showcased the authority and readiness of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA