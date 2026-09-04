Iran resolved to expand cooperation with China: Ejei

Ejei made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with Zhang Jun, president of China’s Supreme People’s Court and the country’s highest judicial official, on the sidelines of the BRICS judicial leaders’ meeting in New Delhi, India.

“China and Iran have extensive and strong relations, and we are determined to expand our ties with China,” Ejei said, calling for closer exchanges of legal and judicial expertise and stressing the importance of fully implementing bilateral memoranda of understanding.

He also highlighted technological cooperation, particularly the use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in judicial affairs, saying China’s scientific and technological capabilities, combined with Iran’s domestic capacities, could open new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

Ejei further expressed hope that Iran would soon host a summit of the heads of the judiciaries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

The meeting had been scheduled to take place in Iran last year but was not held due to the “unjust aggression” by the United States and Israel against Iran.

For his part, Zhang Jun welcomed the opportunity to meet Ejei again, recalling their talks in China last April as “deep and constructive.”

“Despite all the regional and international ups and downs, China and Iran have always maintained healthy and stable relations, always helped and cooperated with each other,” Zhang said, expressing hope that the two countries could further strengthen their strategic cooperation.

Zhang said China’s judiciary is interested in deepening cooperation with its Iranian counterpart, particularly in judicial governance, artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

He also praised the resilience of the Iranian people during recent wars and expressed hope that relations between China and Iran would expand across all fields.

MNA