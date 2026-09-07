Iran will protect its nuclear facilities: Ex-diplomat

Mohsen Pakaein, Iran's former ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Mehr News Agency that U.S. threats against Iran's nuclear programme have no legal or international basis, especially given Iran's membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

He said the threats continued because of the silence of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the face of U.S. pressure and the inability of the UN Security Council to confront Washington's threats.

Pakaein said Iran has repeatedly stated that its nuclear programme is peaceful and that Tehran is not seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a point confirmed by the IAEA. "Any American action would be met with a decisive response from Iran," he said.

He said Washington's actions had neither rational logic nor any international legal basis. If attacks on nuclear centres became a practice, he noted, it was the United States and the Israeli regime that would suffer, because both possess nuclear weapons and such actions could have dangerous consequences for regional and international security.

Pakaein said every action the Americans had taken so far had ultimately turned against them. Iran, he added, has repeatedly stated there are no nuclear facilities or programmes at Kuh-e Kolang, and such claims are based on false information spread by the Americans.

MNA