Fuel rate display in US determine Hormuz being open or closed

In his pre-agenda speech at today’s open session of the Iranian parliament, he emphasized that fuel price indicators in the United States determines the Strait of Hormuz is being open or closed not the empty tweets of the American officials, including the delusional US president.

Referring to the absurd claims of the delusional US President Donald Trump which is the result of his desperation, the lawmaker stated, “It is only natural that a so-called superpower, having tasted the bitter defeat inflicted by the iron will and steadfast faith of the great Iranian nation, tries to avoid acknowledging this ignominious failure. Yet, it is the battlefield, not rhetoric, that determines the reality.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nikzad pointed to the US invasion of Iraq, adding, “The United States intended to turn Iraq into the 51st US state, yet it was forced to leave a powerful Iraq in humiliation and disgrace, having suffered 10,000 dead and 31,000 wounded.”

The threats made by the delusional US President Trump are intended for domestic purpose, aimed at influencing US elections, and hold no weight on the ground, he said, emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to give a response to any renewed US aggression against Iran which is even firmer, more crushing, and more severe.

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