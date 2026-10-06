Iran has always been pursuing peace with other countries

He made the remarks while receiving a copy of credentials of Denmark's new ambassador to Tehran Christian Atzen on Tuesday, emphasizing peaceful and engagement-oriented approach throughout the history.

Throughout the history, the Iranian people have consistently been a peace-loving nation, pursuing peace, tranquility, constructive interaction, and healthy interaction with other countries, he said, adding that Denmark is among the nations with which Iran seeks to expand relations with this European country.

The mindset that has developed regarding Iran among some European countries is neither accurate nor aligned with the realities of the country, Pezeshkian underlined.

Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to expand bilateral interactions and cooperation, Pezeshkian added, "We welcome any form of cooperation, exchange of experience, and partnership with various countries, including Denmark, in economic, scientific, and cultural fields, and we believe that expanding engagement in these areas can pave the way for deepening and strengthening relations between the two nations."

The newly-appointed ambassador of Denmark to Iran, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with start of his diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating, “I am pleased to be in Iran and have been impressed by the beautiful civilization and the unique history and culture of the Iranian people.”

Stressing his responsibility to convey the realities of Iran to his country, Christian Atzen said, "I will strive to provide an accurate, realistic, and fair portrayal of Iran. I am committed to this and will fulfill this duty with complete sincerity."

Pointing to his country's principled approach to international relations, the ambassador stated that Denmark is committed to multilateralism and the rule of law, and the mission will also be focused on these principles."

MA/ 6969645