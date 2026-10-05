  1. Politics
Oct 5, 2026, 9:58 PM

US cannot be trusted in talks: Pezeshkian

US cannot be trusted in talks: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Iranian president says negotiating with the US is ‘meaningless’ Iran’s President Pezeshkian has told Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan that Tehran cannot trust the US because of its attacks during negotiations.

“Every time we come to the negotiating table, we are immediately faced with war”, Pezeshkian told Mirzoyan, who is in Tehran as part of an official visit. 

“So far, they have attacked us three times after talks, and this shows that they are not seeking dialogue. Rather, their goal is to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added

“With an enemy that every day resorts to assassination, sanctions, pressure and threats, and that breaks its commitments, negotiations are meaningless,” Pezrshkian noted.

He also called for expansion of trade ties with Armenia.

MNA

News ID 248349

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