US cannot be trusted in talks: Pezeshkian

“Every time we come to the negotiating table, we are immediately faced with war”, Pezeshkian told Mirzoyan, who is in Tehran as part of an official visit.

“So far, they have attacked us three times after talks, and this shows that they are not seeking dialogue. Rather, their goal is to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added

“With an enemy that every day resorts to assassination, sanctions, pressure and threats, and that breaks its commitments, negotiations are meaningless,” Pezrshkian noted.

He also called for expansion of trade ties with Armenia.

MNA