Pursuit of revenge for martyred Leader 'serious natl. demand'

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday, he emphasized, "The pursuit of justice and revenge for the martyred Leader and every single martyr who fell during the US and Israeli attacks is a serious national demand."

In response to a question about revenge against assassins of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and those who were martyred in the US and Israeli aggression against the country, he stressed, "There is no doubt that, based on all moral, political, legal and international standards, demanding justice is a principle.

Pursuing the revenge of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iranians who were martyred during the war is a serious principle and is demanded by all, he reiterated.

He stressed that the atrocities committed during the US and Israeli aggression are not subject to any statute of limitations and said combating impunity for war criminals is a well-established principle of the international law.

The spokesman said the Foreign Ministry is part of a broader national effort to hold those responsible accountable and will use all available international legal and diplomatic instruments to pursue justice.

He added that important legal measures must also be taken domestically, including the filing of lawsuits on behalf of the families of those martyred or injured during the attacks, describing such action as an essential component of Iran's broader judicial campaign.

The spokesperson stressed that those responsible for the assassinations—from the highest-ranking decision-makers to the direct perpetrators—had been identified and would never escape justice, adding that carrying out revenge did not depend on any individual official but represented a lasting commitment that would ultimately be fulfilled.

Islamabad Understanding has entered a crisis

In response to a question about the future of the Islamabad Understanding given recent US actions, Baghaei said: "There is no doubt that this matter has entered a crisis, but the Islamic Republic of Iran has never been the first to violate its commitments. Iran entered negotiations with seriousness and diligence, considering its interests, and when it reached an understanding, it acted with good faith and seriousness in fulfilling its commitments."

He added: "The party that has continuously committed violations within the framework of this understanding is the United States."

The spokesman noted that the Americans were so impatient in their breaches of promise that they did not even allow the one-month timeframe mentioned in Clause 5 of the memorandum regarding Iran's obligations in the Strait of Hormuz to be implemented, and resorted to bickering from the very first days. "The Americans mutilated various components of the 14-clause memorandum. We said from the beginning that we pursue a policy of commitment in exchange for commitment, and we demonstrated this in practice. Whenever the other side violated its commitments, we also did not implement ours. No one can accuse Iran of breaching its commitments."

He emphasized: "Our obligations and those of the other side are clear and can be clearly proven that the other side has violated the agreement's clauses with various pretexts. Going forward, as long as the other side violates its commitments, Iran will also refrain from implementing its obligations."

Safe transit of ships through Strait of Hormuz not achieved in talks with Oman

Regarding US officials' claims, including Trump's statement that "the Iranians agreed to everything in Oman and then attacked the ships," Baghaei said: "Lying has become part of the US administration's behavioral pattern, and they have become addicted to it. Saturday's talks in Muscat were solely focused on the Strait of Hormuz within the framework of Clause 5 of the memorandum. We tried, in consultation with Oman, to reach a mechanism that would ensure safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but unfortunately, due to overt and covert US pressure on Oman, this was not achieved."

He added: "In Muscat, we were neither supposed to discuss any other issue nor did we. Therefore, what has been raised is absolutely not true."

European statement has no validity

Regarding the recent statement by three European countries against Iran, Baghaei said: "The statement by the three European countries has absolutely no validity. European countries insist on distorting reality. The reality is that everything the region and the world are facing today and suffering from stems from the aggressive action of the US and the Zionist regime in February of last year and the continuation of that same approach in the region. European countries could have and still can play a constructive and responsible role in regional developments, but apparently due to their habit of following the US, they lack such will."

He added: "It seems we will continue to see such repetitive and one-sided statements. These statements will neither help resolve the issue nor enhance Europe's standing."

Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs to travel to Afghanistan

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman announced that the Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs will travel to Afghanistan for consultations on consular cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Baghaei said that Mr. Jalali will visit Afghanistan for talks on consular cooperation. Regarding the recognition of the Taliban, he noted that cooperation in necessary areas would not be linked to the recognition issue, stating: "Recognition is a legal and political process, and whenever we reach a conclusion, we will announce it. Cooperation in necessary areas will not be delayed by this issue."

Iran has not attacked any regional country

In response to a question about Iran targeting certain Gulf countries in response to US attacks, Baghaei said: "We have not attacked and will not attack any country in the region. We must be precise in our choice of words. Iran's defensive strikes have been solely against bases, facilities, and positions used by the US to attack Iran. We have repeatedly asked regional countries not to allow the US and Israel to use their soil against Iran."

He emphasized that Iran does not hesitate in defending itself, adding: "Any part of any country used to aggress against Iran will be subject to Iran's defensive measures."

Clause 5 of the Islamabad Understanding leaves no room for US interpretation

Regarding US interpretation of Clause 5 of the memorandum on Strait of Hormuz management, Baghaei said: "Interpretation against the text is not permissible. The text is written very clearly. Due to our justified mistrust of the US, we tried to draft the text precisely so that there would be no room for interpretation. Clause 5 is not open to interpretation. The reason we included it was that during the imposed war, the strait and its southern shores were used to harm Iran. As the country with the longest coastline on the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, we have the right and duty to take necessary measures."

He added: "We will not allow the Strait of Hormuz to become a place where Iran's national security is threatened. We have honestly and responsibly worked to ensure maritime security and safety in this route. The party that has continuously obstructed this process is the US."

Turkey's FM comparison is inappropriate

In response to comments by Turkey's Foreign Minister comparing Iran's defensive actions to Israeli crimes, Baghaei said: "It is astonishing that someone like Mr. Fidan would make such an inappropriate comparison. A country that has itself been repeatedly threatened by the Zionist regime knows well that this regime has an expansionist nature and seeks to harm the security of the entire region, including Turkey."

He emphasized: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has no proxies in the region. The only proxy force in the region is the Zionist regime, whose actions in genocide in occupied Palestine, attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and other countries are completely clear."

No access to damaged nuclear sites

In response to a question about IAEA access to damaged nuclear sites, Baghaei said: "No."

On Lindsey Graham's death

Regarding the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, Baghaei said: "Fortunately, in such cases, Azrael is just. Our people will not mourn for Lindsey of Florence. For someone whose entire life was defined by war, violence, and intimidation, who took pride in being the biggest supporter of genocide and massacre in our region, nothing but a black record will remain. His death will certainly not sadden any free human being."

France's FM is making empty claims

On the French Foreign Minister's remarks about Iran's nuclear program, Baghaei said: "The French must learn not to expect a role in matters that do not concern them or where they have excluded themselves due to their inappropriate behavior. What they raise is merely a repetition of positions that have never been our basis – whether on the nuclear issue or other matters related to Iran's national security and sovereignty."

This item is being updated………………………