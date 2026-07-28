Iranian Simorgh airplane nears operational certification

The Secretary of the Aerospace, Transportation, and Urban Development Staff of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, referring to the fact that the Simorgh transport aircraft is now in the standard acquisition stage, said that the aircraft will probably enter the commercial cycle in the Iranian year of 1406 (next year).

At a time when Iran's aviation industry has for years faced foreign supply restrictions and an increasing need to develop air transportation, the construction of another indigenous aircraft is no longer considered merely a symbolic or promotional project; rather, it is an effort to address a real need in the country's aviation chain.

The Iranian transport aircraft "Simorgh" is also defined within this framework; a project designed with a cargo and freight transport mission, intended, in addition to strengthening the country's operational capability in this sector, to enhance Iran's technical and industrial capacities in the areas of design, testing, standard acquisition, and ultimately aircraft production.

The importance of Simorgh lies in the fact that the cargo and air support sector is one of the less developed yet strategic links in the country's aviation industry; a sector that is important both for cargo transport and logistical support, and can serve as a platform for forming indigenous capability in building more advanced aircraft. From this perspective, the country's aviation industry officials have previously emphasized that Simorgh has been formed based on domestic experiences in past projects and is set to advance the localization path in the aviation industry one step further.

This aircraft is designed based on the Iran-140 aircraft platform, and the main goal of its development is to create an indigenous aircraft with cargo transport capability and entry into the country's commercial cycle.

Officials of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology have announced this project's entry into a new phase and consider it one of the examples of the linkage of technology, industry, and the knowledge-based economy in the country.

The role of knowledge-based companies in the Simorgh project is also noteworthy. This project does not rely solely on a single manufacturer or executive body; in practice, it requires a network of technological capabilities; from the design and construction of some subsystems and equipment to cooperation in testing processes, technical compliance, documentation, standardization, and support for the licensing phases. From this perspective, officials of the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy consider Simorgh one of the examples of the linkage between the aviation industry and the country's innovation ecosystem; a project that can elevate the share of knowledge-based companies from the level of supplying parts and technical services to a more effective role in major national projects.

In this regard, Shokri, Secretary of the Headquarters for the Development of the Knowledge-Based Economy of Aerospace, Transportation, and Urban Development of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, in an interview with Mehr reporter, also spoke about the latest status of the Iranian Simorgh aircraft, saying: Regarding the Simorgh aircraft, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology continued its support last year, and according to the agreements made with the knowledge-based company cooperating on this project, this support has been fully provided.

He continued: This project is now in the stage of undergoing the standard acquisition, licensing, and certification process (a decisive stage that can clarify the fate of this aircraft's entry into the operational cycle). The relevant company has good cooperation with HESA complex as well as the Civil Aviation Organization, and we hope that with further cooperation, the process of receiving the standard, whether in the form of STC or TC, will be carried out more quickly.

Shokri, referring to the support provided for this project, stated: Considering the emphasis made by the Vice President for Science and Technology, full support for this project was provided last year, and we hope that with the progress of the implementation stages, subsequent support will also continue.

Regarding the timeline of this project, he also said: Estimates are still focused on the year 1406, although a short delay may occur due to some interruptions created in the past year. Nevertheless, experts and specialists are seriously pursuing the matter.

The Secretary of the Headquarters for the Development of the Knowledge-Based Economy of Aerospace, Transportation, and Urban Development emphasized: At the Vice Presidency, we assume the role of facilitator and supporter and are not the project owner; therefore, determining the exact time is the responsibility of the project executors and the Civil Aviation Organization.

MNA