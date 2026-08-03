Over a million Arbaeen pilgrims are still in Iraq: Radan

The commander of the Iranian Law Enforcement (Police) Bridgadier General Ahmad Reza Radan made the remarks on an inspection visit to Shalamcheh border crossing in Khuzestan Province on Monday where he poitned to the latest statistics on the movement of Arbaeen pilgrims,, saying that "So far, about 3.2 pilgrims have left the country to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony."

He added: Of this number, about 2.2 m have returned to the country so far and more than one million pilgrims are still in Iraq; therefore, we will witness the peak of the wave of pilgrims returning home in the next one to two days.

The country's Chief of Police asked pilgrims to use different crossings shared with Iraq to return home to receive better services and reduced congestion

General Radan concluded that, "Fortunately, this year, with the cooperation and coordination of officials from the two countries, there was good security in Iran and Iraq, and pilgrims traveled in complete safety."

MNA