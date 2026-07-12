Iran FM spokesman slams renewed US aggression

Responding to a statement by the UN secretary-general's spokesperson expressing concern over "renewed military confrontations" and Iranian actions in the region, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that the situation is not a mere "military confrontation" but the continuation of blatant and unprovoked aggression launched by the United States and the Israeli regime on February 28.

"Iran does not 'attack.' Iran’s strikes on US military bases and assets stationed in the southern Persian Gulf constitute a legitimate and lawful exercise of its inherent right to self-defense under international law," Baghaei stated in a post on his X account,accoridng to Press TV.

He urged countries hosting US forces to immediately cease allowing their territories to serve as launchpads for aggression against the Islamic Republic.

MNA