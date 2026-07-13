Iran to continue control over Hormuz with might: IRGC spox

In a statement on Monday, IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Mohebbi said “By intervening in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States has placed the security of the world’s oil and gas supply at serious risk and must be held accountable.”

The IRGC spokesperson emphasized that Tehran will not back down from its territorial claims or its oversight of the critical shipping lane, through which a significant portion of the world’s petroleum passes.

“We continue to enforce our sovereignty and management over the Strait of Hormuz with strength and power,” Mohebbi said. “We will compel foreigners and their allies to submit to the will of the Iranian nation.”

MNA/6887031