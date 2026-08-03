Iran proposes Muslim security alliance in region

Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ebn-e-Reza, in a phone call with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, said the recent war had demonstrated that regional security must be provided by the region's own countries. He proposed a security alliance of Muslim nations including Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others.

He said the ceasefire MoU with the United States had been signed with the aim of restoring regional stability and at the request of friendly and neighbouring countries, but added that given WAshington's long record of breaking its word, Iran had no trust in the other side and its armed forces remained fully prepared to respond proportionately to any violation.

The top Iranian defense official condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran, saying U.S. support had prolonged the Zionist regime's survival and emboldened it. He warned that recent American statements about opening a new front against Hezbollah could expose the entire region to fresh security risks, and said Israeli plans to create so-called security zones in Syria and Lebanon were a prelude to a wider crisis.

"Security is an endogenous matter, and dependence on extra-regional powers cannot create lasting security," he said, adding that Iran was ready to continue joint consultations with Turkey and other regional countries to establish new and sustainable security arrangements.

Guler, for hispart, offered condolences over the martyrdom of Iran's late Leader, military commanders, civilians and the schoolchildren killed in Minab. He backed full implementation of the ceasefire MoU and the continuation of diplomacy.

He added that Turkey supported the territorial integrity of its neighbours and was ready to expand cooperation with Iran on counter-terrorism, border security and regional issues. He said regional convergence was the only path to lasting peace.

MNA