Only Iran, Oman entitled to decide on Hormuz Strait

According to Press TV, the source said the Strait of Hormuz lies only within the territorial and internal waters of Iran and Oman, meaning that authority over its management rests solely with the two countries.

Commenting on Qatar’s participation in the Iran-Oman talks, the source said that under Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, responsibility for determining the future arrangements of the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and is being discussed with Oman. According to the source, Qatar’s presence is limited to its role as a mediator and to facilitating consultations between Iran and other regional countries.

Separately, another informed Iranian source said Tehran will continue implementing its plans for managing the Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. threats and what it described as a media disinformation campaign.

The source also rejected reports alleging disagreements between Iran’s negotiating team and its armed forces, saying Iran has no intention of backing away from its plans for the Strait of Hormuz.

Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Iran and the United States, the source claimed the document stipulates that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened under arrangements determined by Iran. As a result, Tehran will not allow any new route or mechanism to be established outside that framework.

The source further warned that any threats against Iran would receive a firm response and said continued pressure could negatively affect the negotiation process and the prospects for a final agreement.

MNA