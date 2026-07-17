Senior cleric stresses multi-phase revenge for Leader's blood

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers' sermon in Tehran earlier today, Hojjat-ol-Islam Mohammad-Javad Haj-Ali-Akbari said that the retaliatory campaign for assassinating the martyred Leader of the Islamci Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei begins with the direct prosecution and punishment of all planners, perpetrators, and facilitators of the assassination.

He outlined a multi-phase process to bring to the perpetrators to justice and punish the murderers saying that the strategy entail targeting US regional military installations to force a total American withdrawal, dismantling the Israeli regime from West Asia, and ultimately ending the global superpower status of the United States.

The senior cleric said that the recent US aggression targeting the south of Iran and civilian infrastructure there has put an end to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was saigned with Washington to end the war.

MNA