Iran executes two Mossad spies

The judiciary identified the men as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat. Officials said the Mossad spy service attempted to recruit agents inside Iran using a network of direct and indirect communication channels during the U.S. and Israeli military aggression that began with the February 28 attack.

Behzad was found to have repeatedly sent coordinates, geographical locations and information on military, law enforcement and security centres to Mossad-linked netwroks during the 40-day war, using mapping software to locate and transmit the data. The administrator of a Telegram channel linked to the Israeli regime told him the coordinates would be placed in the IDF target bank after verification and transmitted directly to Mossad through a secure route.

Safvat sent images and information on critical sites to the Iran International television network, which is a part of the Mossad-linked communication framework. Some of the locations he provided were subsequently bombed. He had also filmed and transmitted video of air defence systems from high rooftops during the 12-day war, according to the case file.

Both spies were arrested by the intelligence arm of the IRGC. They were convicted on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with the Israeli regime, and their sentences were reviewed and confirmed by the Supreme Court before being carried out.

MNA