Iran, Oman discuss 'proportionate mechanism' for Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who traveled to Muscat at the head of a political-legal delegation, met and held talks with Oman’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Badr Al-Busaid.

The Iranian Foreign Minister appreciated the message of sympathy from the Sultanate of Oman and the presence of the country’s parliament speaker at the ceremony to pay tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and emphasized the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen bilateral relations between Iran and Oman.

The Omani Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized his country’s principled position regarding the use of diplomacy to prevent escalation of tension in the region and expressed hope that with the full implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, there will be an improvement in the security situation in the region.

In the meeting, the Iranian and Omani Foreign Ministers discussed Tehran-Muscat bilateral relations in various fields, as well as regional developments, especially the issue of the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi and Al-Busaidi also exchanged views on an 'appropriate mechanisms' for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad MoU, the Iranian Foreign Minsitry's readout of the meeting concluded.

MNA/6885118