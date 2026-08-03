Iran dealt heavy blow to US army in recent 17-day battle

Speaking in a recent interview with local Iranian media published on Monday, Major General Mohsen Rezaei said that "We should call this conflict the Third War or the 17-Day War of Muharram, during which we also dealt severe blows to America."

He added: For the world, this war was weired, but for us it was predictable, and I myself had said in a special interview on national TV that Trump would tear up the [Islamabad] memorandum of understanding (MoU), withdraw from it, and attack.

He stated: Except for the first four or five days, they violated the agreement (memorandum of understanding (MoU)) with Iran. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution had also said that the proud nation of Iran would wait for the fulfillment of the terms of the agreement, but Trump, while []French President Macron was sitting with him, signed the MOU by holding a show ceremony, but in contrast to what he had signed, he did not fulfill his obligations.

Majoor General Rezaei, who used to be the IRGC commander during the 8-year-war against Saddam Baathist regime further stated: The Americans, tried to establish new arrangements, set up a corridor in the south of the Strait of Hormuz and did not pay attention to the warnings of the Islamic Republic of Iran in that regard; Therefore, Iran, by targeting two or three ships, demanded their return to compliance with the understanding.

The military advisor to the Leader further noted that the US targeted south Iran in violation of the MoU, in which it had accepted Iran's sovereingty over Hormuz Strait.

He pointed to US bases in Iraqi Kurdistan and Kuwait as examples of Iran's successful retaliatory strikes, saying that as a result of Iran's attacks, the US had to evacuvate those two bases..

MNA/6907740