Strikes on Iran infrastructure to lead to US hegemony fall

In comments published on Saturday, Mohammad Mokhber, a senior advisor to Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Syyed Mojtaba Khamenei reacted to the US President Donald Trump's threat to target Iranian infrastructure and energy sector, saying that “You calculate with military equations, but we respond with the logic of history.”

He warned that any targeting of Iran’s vital assets would carry consequences far beyond the immediate battleground, destabilizing the global order built by Western powers over centuries.

“Any aggression against Iran’s infrastructure directly awakens the fault lines upon which 250 years of your hegemony’s architecture has been built,” Mokhber stated.

“When the pillars of this system collapse, there will be no command center left to lead, nor any market left to plunder.”

MNA