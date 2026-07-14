Avenging blood of martyred Leader not to be forgotten

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran's Grand Mossala to commemorate the martyred Leader on Tuesday evening, the senior general said: The country's defense positions are announced in general and mainly by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the Army and the IRGC are also responsible for informing about operational events of the war."

He added: "The Ministry of Defense actively supports the armed forces within the framework of the policies and strategies of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, especially in the areas of technical, industrial, service and logistical support."

Talaei Nik added: "As in the past, the Ministry of Defense plays an effective role in support operations to repeat the defeats of the American and Zionist enemies."

He stated: "Revenge against the murderers and those who ordered the assassination of the martyred Imam and the martyred children of Iran will never be forgotten. Punishing the perpetrators of these crimes will effectively contribute to strengthening deterrence, restoring national security, regional security, and global security."

MNA