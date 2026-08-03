Bahrain senior cleric warns of US-Israel plot against Muslims

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem, the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shiite community, said it is no secret to official regimes across the Arab and Islamic world that the United States and the Zionist regime are pursuing malicious agendas and conspiratorial plans designed to undermine the Muslim Ummah.

He said Washington and Tel Aviv are promoting a "poisonous culture of division" through their media outlets with the aim of shattering the unity of the Islamic nation.

The senior cleric added that the strategy seeks to deepen rifts among governments at both the regional and national levels, with a particular focus on religious and sectarian differences to create the most severe forms of discord and perpetuate destructive conflicts.

He further said enormous financial resources have been allocated to implement these plans, whose objective is to fuel devastating conflicts that drain the resources of Arab and Muslim countries and ultimately destroy their shared existence.

Sheikh Isa Qassem also said that despite widespread awareness of an aggressive conspiracy targeting both Arabs and non-Arabs across the Arab and Islamic world, a considerable number of countries within the scope of these plans have rushed—either openly or through tacit coordination and secrecy—to participate in fomenting internal conflicts and civil wars under the guise of sectarian and religious differences.

MNA