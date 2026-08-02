Disarming Hamas, a trap of Israel and America

After Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States, it was expected that the Zionist regime's pressure on the people of Gaza and Hamas would increase. In this context, we witnessed that after Netanyahu's return, attacks on Gaza intensified and the issue of building settlements in the West Bank became more prominent. The emphasis on implementing the so-called Trump peace plan in Washington and Trump's talks with Netanyahu, as well as putting pressure on Hamas to accept the peace agreement, are all pursued in order to secure Israel's interests.

The main goal of the United States and the Israeli regime is to first disarm the Hamas Resistance Movement, which has been the most resistant Palestinian group, and turn it into a featureless political movement so that they can easily advance their goals. Historical experience has shown that any retreat against the Zionist regime will lead to an intensification of the regime's pressure and attacks, and the Palestinian Resistance must insist on the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza before any negotiations on disarmament.

The Palestinian people know very well that disarmament is a trap, and if Hamas accepts it, it will definitely face more pressure and the Zionist regime’s position in Gaza will be consolidated. Accordingly, the Palestinian Resistance, especially Hamas, must continue to maintain its confrontational approach with the Zionist regime and must not disarm under any circumstances.

The condition announced by Hamas that the Israeli regime must first withdraw from Gaza and then discuss the issue of disarmament is a correct position that must be insisted on within the framework of a Palestinian national movement. First, the Zionist regime must completely withdraw its forces from Gaza and allow the entry of humanitarian and health aid, and then the issue of disarmament can be discussed after consultations among the Palestinian groups.

MNA