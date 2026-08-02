Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz near finalization

At the beginning of today’s cabinet meeting, Araghchi presented a report on the latest developments in talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sultanate f Oman concerning arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz. Referring to the progress made in the discussions, he stated that the negotiations are on the path toward finalization and are going through their concluding stages.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that consultations between the two sides are continuing within the framework of discussions over issues related to the strategic waterway and that the process is approaching its final phase.

MNA