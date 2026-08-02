  1. Politics
Aug 2, 2026, 10:27 PM

Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz near finalization

Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz near finalization

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that talks between Tehran and Muscat about the Strait of Hormuz have entered the final stages and are moving toward completion.

At the beginning of today’s cabinet meeting, Araghchi presented a report on the latest developments in talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sultanate f Oman concerning arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz. Referring to the progress made in the discussions, he stated that the negotiations are on the path toward finalization and are going through their concluding stages.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that consultations between the two sides are continuing within the framework of discussions over issues related to the strategic waterway and that the process is approaching its final phase.

MNA

News ID 246718

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News