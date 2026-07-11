Baghaei hails Armed Forces for safeguarding Iran’s security

“During these hot summer days, the proud defenders of our homeland in the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stationed along the coasts, on the islands, at the borders, and in other sensitive areas of the country, are keeping a vigilant and watchful eye on the enemy’s movements, safeguarding the security and tranquility of our beloved Iran,” Baqaei said in a post on his X account on Saturday.

“We extend our greetings and salutations to all the brave fighters and devoted defenders of the homeland, and to the selfless personnel who quietly shoulder the heavy responsibility of protecting this land,” the spokesman added.

He noted that the Iranian nation is grateful for the Armed Forces’ sincere efforts, steadfastness, and self-sacrifice, and takes pride in their powerful presence.

MNA