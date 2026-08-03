Iran not currently negotiating with US: FM spox

Speaking at his weekly press briefing among reporters on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reemphasized that there is not any negotiation with the US government at the current condition.

"We are not holding any negotiations with the United States at present," he said, explaining that the ongoing talks are exclusively between Iran and Oman and are focused on reaching an understanding on the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Baghaei said Tehran is working, in consultation with Muscat, to determine a temporary arrangement that would ensure maritime safety in the strategic waterway.

Stating that there had been no third party in the talks with Oman, he noted the issues related to the United States and its implementation of commitments would be reviewed later, in accordance with the circumstances.

He added that negotiations with Oman have been pursued seriously over the past week, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi being in contact with his counterparts, both in the region and beyond, with the aim of preventing the escalation of regional insecurity and ensuring Iran’s national interests.

Baghaei stressed that the negotiations are strictly bilateral between the two littoral states, adding that while other parties may play either a constructive or destructive role, the issue itself concerns only Iran and Oman, with any future developments to be decided later.

The spokesman rejected claims that the Strait of Hormuz had been disrupted because of differences between Tehran and Muscat, saying the situation arose as a result of the US aggression that began on February 28.

He added that as long as the US naval blockade and Washington's hostile actions and violations continue, no change should be expected in the status of the strait.

Commenting on reports that China is mediating between Iran and the US, Baghaei said Pakistan remains the mediator on issues related to Tehran and Washington, with Qatar also playing a supporting role.

He said Iran enjoys friendly relations with China and that Beijing shares Tehran's concerns over the escalating hostile behavior of the US and growing regional insecurity. While Chinese officials are using their good offices to help prevent further escalation, he said reports claiming that China has become a new mediator are incorrect.

The spokesman also dismissed claims that Pakistani and Qatari representatives are participating in negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Regarding the issue in Yemen, Baghaei argued that the Yemen issue would not be resolved through such military alliances, stressing that the region should focus on creating a coalition for peace rather than one that causes harm and generates insecurity.

The spokesman also addressed Iran's relations with regional countries during the US-Israeli imposed war, saying Iran does not attack other countries.

He said Iran's military actions are defensive strikes directed only against bases used as launch points for attacks and aggression against the country.

Baghaei emphasized that Tehran harbors no hostility toward any country in the region and remains committed to respecting their sovereignty.

At the same time, the spokesman said regional governments must fulfill their responsibilities and prevent the US from using their territory to launch attacks against Iran.

He added that countries in the region should establish a regional mechanism capable of ensuring collective security.

With due observance to the aforementioned issues, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Baghaei outlined the following subjects:

Ball in US court

Responding to a question about efforts to bring the US back into compliance with the agreement and the status of indirect message exchanges, Baghaei said Iran had never been the first party to violate any understanding.

“The ball has been in the US court for quite some time,” he said, adding that Washington announced on July 7 that it would no longer honor all of its commitments under the June 17 MoU.

Pakistan mediating Iran-US contacts

Baghaei said Pakistan is serving as the mediator on issues between Iran and the United States, while Qatar assists when necessary.

He dismissed reports that China had become a new mediator between Tehran and Washington over the Strait of Hormuz, saying Beijing remains a close partner of Iran and is making diplomatic efforts to prevent further regional escalation because it is concerned over US unilateralism and growing insecurity in the region.

“China, like several other countries, is helping to prevent escalation, but it would not be accurate to describe it as a new mediator,” he said.

US military presence brings insecurity to region

Commenting on regional countries’ positions regarding the recent military aggression, Baghaei reiterated that Iran does not seek to attack its neighbors and that its military operations are purely defensive, targeting the bases and points from which attacks against Iran are launched.

Baghaei said Tehran hopes the experience of the past five months has demonstrated that “the continued US military presence in these countries brings nothing but insecurity, division and discord among the countries of the region.”

He added that regional states, as permanent neighbors, should work together to establish a security framework based on mutual trust and constructive cooperation that would ensure the security of all countries in the region.

MNA