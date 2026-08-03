Iran has ‘total intelligence superiority’ in northwest

According to Press TV, Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, commander of the Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said on Monday during a visit to northwestern Iran that the forces stationed in the operational areas of the region “are prepared to confront any miscalculation by enemies and the leaders and members of terrorist groups.”

He said the forces of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base have gained valuable experience through years of defending Iran’s territory. They, the commander stated, enjoy a combination of faith, modern technology and scientific capabilities to enhance their readiness.

The IRGC commander warned that Iranian forces are prepared to “turn this land into a mass graveyard for malicious elements and mercenaries.”

MNA