5 million pilgrims have travelled to Iraq for Arbaeen: media

According to local Iraqi Al-Sumariyyah TV website, the Iraqi Security Information Unit announced today, Sunday, that the number of people who entered Iraq from other nations to perform the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein (AS) through border crossings and various airports increased to more than 4.4 million.

The Iraqi Security Information Unit also pointed out that the travels of pilgrims towards the province of Karbala continues to be going on with no problems.

The Iraqi Security Information Unit emphasized that the special security plan to ensure the security of the Arbaeen pilgrimage has been carried out as planned and is being implemented with high flexibility, and no security breaches have been recorded.

The Iraqi Security Information Unit continued to praise the high coordination between military and intelligence apparatuses and service organizations to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.

MNA/6906392