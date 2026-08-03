  1. Economy
Aug 3, 2026, 7:34 PM

6 Saudi tankers divert via southern Africa for fear of Yemen

6 Saudi tankers divert via southern Africa for fear of Yemen

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Six Saudi-flagged supertankers have altered their routes and are now sailing around southern Africa instead of passing through the Red Sea, tracking website reported.

According to ship-tracking data from LSEG and MarineTraffic, six empty Saudi-flagged supertankers returning from Asia changed course while sailing through the Gulf of Aden.

They altered their routes and are now sailing around southern Africa instead of passing through the Red Sea, according to ship-tracking data cited by Reuters. The diversion comes after Yemen’s Sanaa government threatened to target Saudi shipping, escalating security concerns in one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

The development underscores growing tensions in the Middle East and raises fresh concerns over global oil supplies and shipping costs as the Red Sea crisis intensifies.

MNA

News ID 246743

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