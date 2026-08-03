Islamabad hosts 10th Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Cmte. meeting

Senior officials from Iran and Pakistan are set to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday (4–5 August) for the next round of Joint Trade Committee discussions in the Pakistani capital.

Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, is expected to travel to Islamabad at the head of a delegation to attend the 10th meeting of the committee.

The committee meeting is expected to discuss key priorities such as progress on a free trade agreement, more facilitated transit operations, and stronger border infrastructure between Iran and Pakistan.

MNA