Oil prices rise by 5% amid US escalated tensions

According to Al Jazeera citing a report by Reuters the US crude oil futures and Brent crude oil futures rose 5$.

This price increase came after reports of the return of restrictions and the blocking of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz caused oil prices in global markets to rise considerably.

Reports indicate a sudden increase in the price of Brent crude oil to more than $80 bpd.

This comes as the US President claimed on Monday, in an attempt to calm numerous critics in his country who are protesting his futile and costly illusions and their consequences on the US economy and lives of the American people that the US will re-impose a naval blockade on Iran.

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