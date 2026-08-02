  1. Politics
Aug 2, 2026, 6:54 PM

Qatar, Iran interior ministers discuss regional developments

Qatar, Iran interior ministers discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Iran and Qatar's interior ministers have discussed the latest developments in the region and ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation between Qatar and Iran in light of the current regional situation.

Accoridng to local Qatari media, Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force [Lekhwiya] Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call from Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Sunday, a notable diplomatic exchange.

The Qatari media reported that in the conversation, the two officials reviewed the latest regional developments and discussed ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation between Doha and Tehran amid the evolving situation.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral coordination and cooperation to address ongoing developments in the region.

MNA

News ID 246712

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