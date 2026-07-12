Iran, Oman coordinating future arrangements in Hormuz Strait

In comments on Sunday, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei elaborated on Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Oman, saying the negotiations in Muscat were aimed at coordinating between the two littoral states of the Strait of Hormuz on future arrangements for the administration of maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

He said the foreign ministers of the two countries met to discuss coordination on the management of navigation and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Baghaei noted that the talks were attended by legal and technical delegations from both countries.

According to the spokesman, the two sides exchanged views on ensuring the security and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz while respecting the sovereign rights of the two coastal states, the applicable rules of international law, and the provisions of Point 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

Iran has emphasized that future arrangements for the management of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz must be developed through consultations between the two littoral states and with due consideration for the developments of recent months, particularly the US-Zionist regime's imposed war and its security consequences for navigation in the strategic waterway, he stated.

Baghaei added that Iran and Oman agreed to continue their discussions at both the political and technical-legal levels in order to reach a common understanding on ensuring the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA