Over 3.2 m people transit Iran to go to Iraq for Arbaeen

Pourjamshidian made the remarks during a visit to the Bashmaq border crossing in Marivan, Kordestan Province on Sunday, where he also said that no major issues have emerged so far to disrupt their travels. He urged pilgrims to use different crossings Iran has designated to go to Iraq.

He said the Bashmaq and Tamarchin border crossings, with their infrastructure, welfare facilities and favorable weather conditions, have sufficient potential to accommodate and facilitate pilgrim traffic.

He noted that the joint services provided by Sunni and Shia mawakeb (service tents), executive agencies, governorates and municipalities at the Bashmaq crossing reflect practical Islamic unity.

A significant portion of pilgrim transportation on both sides of the border is being provided free of charge, he added.

Addressing concerns about the return journey, Pourjamshidian said efforts are underway to organize the return route, particularly inside Iraq.

He said authorities have designated specific locations between pillars 57 and 59, established mawakeb, installed directional signs and arranged transportation fleets to reduce difficulties for returning pilgrims.

Pourjamshidian said work is continuing to establish a more coordinated transportation system and designated return points to facilitate the Arbaeen pilgrimage, particularly during the return journey.

The Bashmaq international border crossing in Marivan has served as one of Iran’s official Arbaeen crossings for the fifth consecutive year and annually accommodates large numbers of pilgrims traveling to the holy shrines in Iraq.

MNA